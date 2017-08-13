Kazakh President to visit Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with his Belarusian colleague Andrei Kobyakov in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

In his welcoming remarks the Head of the Kazakh Government commended gradual and dynamic development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Belarus. Prime Minister Sagintayev stressed that it is the merit of our leaders [Nursultan Nazarbayev and Alexander Lukahenko] that the bilateral ties have been developing in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.







"Right now we are making arrangements for the visit of our President to Minsk. The preparations are in full swing," said the Premier, adding that President Nazarbayev's visit is believed to boost Astana-Minsk relations.



Andrei Kobyakov, in turn, thanked the Kazakh side for warm welcome.







He noted that 2017 is a special year for Belarus and Kazakhstan because it had been 25 years since the countries established diplomatic relations.



Kobyakov added that Belarus sees Kazakhstan as a strategic tried-and-true partner with which it maintains bilateral and multilateral cooperation.