Kazakh President to visit Sweden in October

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Senate Chairman Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a working meeting with Speaker of the Riksdag (Swedish Parliament) Urban Ahlin, the Senate press service reports.

Opening the meeting,Tokayev noted the progressive development of the bilateral relations. According to him, President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Stockholm scheduled for October this year will propel the cooperation between the two countries to whole new level, especially in trade and investment.



Sweden is one of the world leaders in implementing innovative projects. In this regard, Tokayev expressed his willingness that the Swedish companies, which are ready to place high-tech production facilities in our country, will enter the Kazakh market. In addition, according to the Speaker of the Senate, Sweden's experience in using renewable energy can be of high demand in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokaev emphasized that the Swedish parliament was one of the first to ratify the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union which has opened a new page in our relations. The EU, as is known, is the leading trade, economic and investment partner of Astana.