Kazakh President, U.S. Congress members discuss strategic partnership expansion

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received members of the US Congress House of Representatives Devin Nunes and Rick Crawford, Kaiznform learnt from Akorda press service.

The meeting discussed the expansion of strategicpartnership between the two countries and the regional agenda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the U.S. has become one of the first countries which recognizedKazakhstan’s independence.

The U.S. congressmen congratulated Mr. Tokayev on hispresidential election win and wished success in the implementation of thereforms set.

The congressmen highly praised the role of Kazakhstanin strengthening peace, stability and security in Central Asia and highlightedthe importance of joint efforts in socio-economic rehabilitation ofAfghanistan.