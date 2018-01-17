Kazakh President, U.S. Energy Secretary meet in Washington D.C.
President Nazarbayev highlighted the well-established nature of the Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation in oil and gas and dwelled upon the implementation of projects at the country's Tengiz and Kashagan fields.
The Head of State also called on investors to increase processing capacities in Kazakhstan.
Nursultan Nazarbayev proceeded to speak about the projects the country is implementing in terms of green energy and informed his interlocutor of the opening of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan.
In turn, the U.S. Energy Secretary thanked Kazakh President for the meeting and named key factors contributing to strengthening investment cooperation between the countries.
In conclusion, the sides exchanged views on further development of bilateral relations in oil and gas and energy sectors.