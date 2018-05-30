Kazakh President underlines the need to make new devpt programs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired a meeting of the Security Council in Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

In accordance with the agenda, the meeting participants discussed the implementation of structural and institutional reforms in the country, as well as the socio-economic development of North Kazakhstan region.

Opening the meeting, the Head of State emphasized the measures implemented to preserve economic stability despite the consequences of the 2008 global financial crisis.

"Ten years have passed since the beginning of the global financial crisis. The situation has changed. To overcome the crisis, we developed special programs, adopted a roadmap, took care of the people who lost jobs. We have implemented a lot of measures. We attracted international investment and used our own resources, which enabled us to overcome the crisis without letting the national economy face a slump, "said the President of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the need to make up new development programs taking into account the global trends and the current geopolitical situation.

"The Executive Office of the President and the Government should consider further ways of our development. We need to make forecasts so that to take appropriate measures in the future. We should have a clear vision for the further actions," the Head of State said.

The President of Kazakhstan also drew attention to the effectiveness of the implementation of the existing governmental and sectoral programs, pointing out the importance of the timely and high-quality accomplishment.

Nursultan Nazarbayev underscored the need to take appropriate measures for further development of agricultural sector and attract investment in the processing manufacturing industry.

The Head of State pointed out that the activities of the government agencies should be aimed at improving the prosperity of the citizens of the country.

"All of our work is aimed at increasing the earnings of the population. If this does not happen, then, the Government does not cope with it," the President of Kazakhstan stressed.

In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev focused on the issues of employment, introduction of the compulsory social health insurance system, support of small and medium-sized businesses, as well as vocational training and employment of young people.

Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Governor of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev, General Prosecutor Kairat Kozhamzharov, and Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov delivered reports during the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions to the Government and other respective government agencies and charged the Executive Office of the President and the staff of the Security Council with monitoring the execution of the instructions set.