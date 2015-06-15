  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President urges local companies to employ NU graduates

    13:35, 15 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev encourages local companies to hire graduates of the Nazarbayev University.

    Mr. President urged local companies to choose experts among the graduates of the university. Head of State said that the graduates should believe in themselves and work for the prosperity of the motherland. At the end of his speech, the President wished the graduates of the university success and happiness.

    Tags:
    Astana Education President of Kazakhstan Education and Science President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!