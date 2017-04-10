Kazakh President urges the world to unite to fight terrorists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that terrorism emerges in places where there is no government.

"Terrorists and extremists emerge in places where there is no government. They are comfortable with this way of living. They seized a piece of Iraqi land and a piece of Syrian land and called themselves the Islamic State. Terrorism spreads across the world. There are 65 million of refugees, including 14 million children. Over the past three years, more than one million people have died. There are five million refugees inside Syria itself. They left everything behind, they have no place to live, no medicine to cure diseases. How can one live happily, if there are people who die of hunger at this very moment," the Kazakh President told MIR TV Channel in an exclusive interview.



President Nazarbayev called on all countries to unite to fight terrorists.



"Without joint efforts there will be no victory," the Head of State stressed.



During the interview Nursultan Nazarbayev also shared his thoughts on the recent terror attack in Saint Petersburg and the issues of similarity between the CSTO and NATO.