  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President urges to embark on new management culture standards

    11:26, 06 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is essential to embark on the emerging standards of the management culture,» the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said addressing the first session of the National Public Confidence Council.

    As the President noted, the National Council members suggest disseminating the open akimat (administration) practices countrywide which will let lift barriers between the population and public servants.




    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!