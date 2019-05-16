Kazakh President, Vice Premier of China's State Council meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Vice Premier of China's State Council Han Zheng, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State expressed confidence that Han Zheng's visit to Kazakhstan would promote the strengthening of bilateral trade and economic relations.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Chinese side on successful organization of One Belt, One Road Forum and noted that Xi Jingping's idea of revival of the Great Silk Road had received a worldwide support and had proved its efficiency.



According to Tokayev, the recent meeting of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with his Chinese counterpart and the agreements reached became a significant step on the way towards strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.



"Building good-neighbor relations with China is one of the most important priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. Our political, trade and economic and cultural-humanitarian ties serve as an example of mutually beneficial and effective interstate interaction. China is the largest foreign trade partner of Kazakhstan. Our bilateral trade demonstrates incremental growth," the Head of State said.







In turn, Vice Premier of China's State Council noted that it was his first visit to Kazakhstan.



He said that over the years of independence, Kazakhstan had been developing dynamically and its economy kept rising.



The sides discussed the implementation of Kazakh-Chinese joint projects, increasing Kazakhstani export of organic agricultural products, use of trans-border rivers and tourism development.



The meeting focused also on cooperation in transport and logistics sector. The parties discussed namely the prospects of using the potential of the joint terminal in Lianyungang and dry port at Khorgos Eastern Gate SEZ as well as increasing the volumes of transit container transportations.

