    Kazakh President, Vice President of Bulgaria had talks

    16:24, 07 October 2019
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vice President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova is paying a two-day working visit to Nur-Sultan and Pavlodar at the invitation of the Bulgarian Diaspora in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    «As part of her visit Vice President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova had talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Zhanseiit Tuimebayev,» an official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov told the briefing.

    The Bulgarian delegation will also visit Pavlodar to meet the city authorities and Bulgarian Diaspora.

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy Top Story
