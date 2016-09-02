  • kz
    Kazakh President views G20 as prime tool for solving world economic woes

    18:02, 02 September 2016
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Group of Twenty (G20) is the most important mechanism for solving global economic problems, Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan said in an interview with Chinese media, published by Xinhua News Agency on Friday.

    According to Nazarbayev, the G20 will once again demonstrate its ability to ensure the stability of the global economy. "As the country chairing the summit, China is chiefly banking on innovation, a new industrial revolution and the digital economy. Kazakhstan fully supports this choice", he added.

    Kazakhstan’s president expressed regret that political factors nowadays put substantial pressure on the economy. "I hope that common sense will prevail in international politics and the international community will find the strength to work together to solve mankind’s pressing problems," he said.

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev is on a working visit to China from September 1 to 5, 2016.

    The Group of Twenty summit is scheduled to be held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou on September 4-5.

    TASS

    Photo: © AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, Pool


    President of Kazakhstan Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan President
