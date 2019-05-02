Kazakh President visited school in Ushtobe town

USHTOBE. KAZINFORM In the course of his trip to Almaty region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Ushtobe Secondary School, Akorda press service informs.

The Head of State was familiarized with the infrastructure of the school and surveyed informatics and robotics rooms, library and school museum.



At a meeting with the students and teaching staff, the Head of State called the students to be worthy citizens of the Motherland and wished them success.



In turn, the teachers and the students thanked the President for his support of the country's education system.



In 1996 the school was named after the WWII veteran, writer Kemel Tokayev.