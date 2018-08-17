Kazakh President visits agricultural facility in North Kazakhstan rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the agricultural facility of Agrofirm Eximnan LLP in Tayinsha district of North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the visit, the Head of State inspected agriculturally used areas and got familiar with the progress of the harvesting campaign. He expressed confidence that a good crop will be harvested in North Kazakhstan region this year.

Addressing the agricultural producers of the region, the President of Kazakhstan underlined the need to diversify the farming industry and develop livestock production.

"There should be no resting on laurels, it is necessary to introduce scientific and digital technologies into production. It is impossible to boost labor productivity without developing the processing industry," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In turn, the heads of the enterprises thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the great attention to the needs of agricultural producers and for the state aid to the agricultural sector.

Besides, the Head of State attended an agricultural exhibition featuring tractors, harvesters, and other harvesting machinery assembled at the region's plants.