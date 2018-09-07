  • kz
    Kazakh President visits Karaganda Wedding Palace

    12:42, 07 September 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of his working visit to Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today the new Ak Saray Wedding Palace, Akorda press service reports. 

    The Head of State congratulated the newly wedded couples wishing them happiness and welfare.

    "Tomorrow Kazakhstan will mark the Family Day. Happiness for many people is their family and children. I heartily congratulate you on such an important event in your lives," the Head of State said.

    The new palace was built by a private entrepreneur under the Rukhani Janghyru program.


      

    Karaganda region Social support President of Kazakhstan Rukhani Janghyru President Top Story
