Kazakh President visits mobile coronavirus screening center

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to Almaty, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with a new center for mobile screening center for the detection of coronavirus infection, which was established using South Korean technology, Akorda reports.

Akim of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev reported to the President on the epidemiological situation in the city. The leaders of the Korean company «Medical Partners Korea» told the Head of State about the capabilities of the mobile laboratory and the testing method in accordance with «Drive-through» system.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a conversation with doctors and expressed gratitude to them for their dedicated work.

The Head of State also congratulated the staff of the center on the International Nurses Day which is celebrated worldwide on May 12.