Kazakh President visits multi-faceted children's hospital in Kyzylorda

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM As part of his working visit to Kyzylorda region Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the multi-faceted children's hospital opened in 2017, the Akorda press service reports.

Addressing the hospital staff, Tokayev noted that health promotion of the younger generation is one of the key tasks of the Government and is paid priority attention to.



The hospital covers 24,436 square meters. The 500-strong staff renders hospital and diagnostic care to children. There are surgical, therapeutic units, laboratories, surgery blocks, X-ray and physiotherapy units in the hospital.



