Kazakh President visits new infectious diseases hospital in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the new metropolitan infectious diseases hospital, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The hospital was built within two weeks by a group of companies of BI Group holding. The total area of ​​the medical institution is 7 thousand square meters. It was informed that the local budget allocated KZT5.5 billion for its construction. The hospital was constructed using prefabricated modules. The clinic, designed for 200 beds, is equipped with modern means ensuring safety of medical staff and patients.

The Minister of Health, Yelzhan Birtanov, told the President on the current epidemiological situation in the country. The Head of State examined the medical units and wards, equipped with all necessary equipment for treating patients. The chairman of the board of directors of the BI Group construction holding Aydin Rakhimbayev spoke about the progress of construction and the hospital.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the clinic is the first medical institution of this type in the country and expressed appreciation to the builders. In addition the President thanked medical workers for their devotion to duty.