Kazakh President visits new UN Office in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the new building of the United Nations Office in Almaty. The new building clusters there 17 regional units of the largest international organization, the Akorda press service reports.

The President noted that Kazakhstan is utterly committed to the UN principles and intends to further active cooperation with the international community to ensure security, stability and protection of human rights.



In his turn, Norimasa Shimomura, the UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan, thanked the President of Kazakhstan saying that the new building is the Almaty city present. The diplomat expressed confidence that the new office would become a symbol of friendship and partnership of Kazakhstan and the UN.

