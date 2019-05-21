  • kz
    Kazakh President visits SaryarkaAutoProm

    20:35, 21 May 2019
    Photo: None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Kostanay region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has surveyed the SaryarkaAutoProm automaker, the Akorda reports.

    Tokayev got familiarized with the automaker's development prospects, its strategy for the development of new manufacturing facilities.

    The plant's manufacturing capacity is more than 28,000 cars a year. Currently, it assembles Ankai, MAN, JAC, Hyundai and Lovol vehicles.

    Besides, the foreign investors working in this sector also presented their projects.

    Kostanay region President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
