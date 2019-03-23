  • kz
    Kazakh President visits youth resource centre

    15:25, 23 March 2019
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Turkestan region Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has got familiarized with the work of the youth resource centre, the Akorda press service reports.


    The Head of State was reported on the centre's core areas. The centre renders support to the youth in their creative initiatives and entrepreneurship, coordination of employment, provision of housing and legal assistance.

    The young people told about the centre's key focus areas, such as the Stem education project and Turkistan Hub co-working centre.

    Tags:
    Youth of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Turkestan region President Top Story
