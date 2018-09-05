Kazakh President: We stand for sooner peace in Afghanistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has highlighted importance of promoting rights and opportunities of women in Afghanistan during the country's rehabilitation process, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan as the nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council, pays great attention to ensuring security in Central Asia and Afghanistan.



"Highly appreciating the Afghan Government's efforts for the advancement of women in the country and ensuring gender equality, we stand for speedy realization of peace in Afghanistan, as well as through the concept for Afghan people and by the Afghan people's own efforts. The key aspect of the work is to actively use potential of the civil sector, international, regional and national NGOs that are at the forefront of international efforts in this sphere", Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova read the address of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the regional conference Empowering women in Afghanistan held in Astana.



In his message, the Head of State brought into focus discrete role of women in today's context and their invaluable contribution to tackling many political, social problems, conflict settlement, maintenance of peace and security and improvement of people's lives.