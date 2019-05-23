Kazakh President welcomes XVI Eurasian Media Forum participants

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The XVI Eurasian Media Forum themed "The World Today: Transforming Reality?" has begun today in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear forum participants, I sincerely welcome another regular media forum. This platform, where the journalistic community exchanges views on a wide range of the most topical issues, emerged more than a decade and a half ago. The forum itself came into being in the wake of realization of major changes in the world geopolitics which followed the well-known events in September 2001 in New York. Every year, the media forum discusses the most acute and critical problems on the international and regional agenda," Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev read out the welcoming address on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



In his welcoming address, the President noted that over 7,500 representatives of the media community, including 700 experts of 60 countries, are participating in the forum.



"Kazakhstan has entered a crucial period of its development. Snap presidential election will be held on June 9. This event has already drawn the heightened attention of the international community. As the incumbent President of Kazakhstan, I am committed to a fair, just and democratic election. Therefore I welcome the participation of a representative delegation of international observers and mass media," the Head of State outlined in a welcoming speech.







In addition, the President pointed out that the world community is concerned about people protection against information leakages and actively discusses the problems of meddling in election and political processes through digital technologies.



"Social institutions are concerned about the destructive influence of the Internet and social networks, including on the younger generation. People are in need of immunity to new phenomena and threats. The media community should give serious consideration to all these and other problems so that to obtain comprehensive answers. I wish you fruitful work and the achievement of all your goals.".



At the XVI Forum, the speakers will discuss new models of world development amid the emerging de-globalization, the rising crisis of consumption associated with the depletion of natural resources and food shortages. Besides, the participants and guests will discuss new opportunities and challenges arising from the widespread introduction of artificial intelligence.



The forum speakers include Steve Bannon, a former Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the U.S. President, Benita Ferrero-Waldner, President of Euroamerica Foundation, and George Galloway, a British politician and journalist.