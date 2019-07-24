Kazakh President wishes happy birthday to Uzbek counterpart

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

According to thepress service, President Tokayev congratulated his colleague on his birthdaywishing him further success in the post for the benefit of the fraternal peopleof Uzbekistan.

The presidentsalso discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation,including the implementation of the agreements reached during Kassym-JomartTokayev’s state visit to Uzbekistan on April 14-15.

The President ofKazakhstan reiterated the interest in expanding all-round cooperation withUzbekistan.