Kazakh Prime Minister meets with Shell reps

ASTANA. KAZFINORM In Astana, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, has held today a meeting with Royal Dutch Shell plc's delegation headed by CEO Ben van Beurden, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of the cooperation and the implementation of the joint oil and gas industry projects in Kazakhstan.

It is worth noting that Shell, which is a British-Dutch multinational oil and gas company, is one of the parties to the North Caspian Production Sharing Agreement signed on 18th November 1997.