Kazakh private sector eager to sell more food, machines to Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh private sector is interested in selling more food, machines and equipment to Belarus, BelTA learned from Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan Ayan Yerenov on 5 July.

Ayan Yerenov said: "We are interested in expanding Belarus-Kazakhstan trade. We can supply food products. Our mechanical engineering industry, industrial manufacturing develop well. We are going to compete in this field but I see nothing bad about it since consumers choose the best value for money in the end."



Asked about possible cooperation in the IT sector, he remarked: "You have a good IT industry. I know that the matter has been looked into in Kazakhstan. I think many Belarusian IT companies can find their market in Kazakhstan. We've adopted the program Digital Kazakhstan, the IT industry develops, so it is an interesting sphere of cooperation."



A session of the Belarus-Kazakhstan business council is taking place in Minsk today. The event has been organized by the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI) and the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to BelTA.