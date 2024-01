ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani professional boxer and Olympic champion Daniyar Yeleussinov (4-0, 2 KOs) has announced that his next fight will take him to Monaco, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Daniyar shared video preview of the upcoming fight scheduled to take place on November 24 in Monte Carlo.



Yeleussinov will face Nicaraguan Marcos Mojica (16-2-2, 12 KOs).