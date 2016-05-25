Kazakh Prosecutor General, Attorney General of Malaysia met

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Zhakip Assanov met with Attorney General of Malaysia Mr. Mohamed Apandi bin Ali in Astana on May 24.

Greeting his Malaysian counterpart on the Kazakh land, Zh. Assanov noted friendly and constructive nature of bilateral relations in legal sphere.



In the course of negotiations, Zh. Assanov informed the Malaysian side of the main areas of the activities of Kazakhstan’s prosecution authorities, as well as about expanding and strengthening of contractual-legal base.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on topical problems of international agenda.

Heads of the Kazakh and Malaysian prosecution authorities emphasized the relevance of joint efforts on countering terrorism, ensuring national and international security and pointed out the potential of bilateral legal cooperation.

The issues of signing interstate treaties on extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters were in spotlight of the talks as well.

Upon the end of the meeting the parties signed a Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Attorney General’s Office of Malaysia. The document is expected to give a fresh impetus to the development of bilateral interaction and exchange of information and experience in legal sphere.

Both countries are presently elaborating the international treaties on extradition and on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.



The sides expressed readiness to expand the regulatory-legal framework of cooperation, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.



