Kazakh Prosecutor General meets with Chairperson of Georgian Supreme Court

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Zhakip Assanov has met with the Chairperson of the Supreme Court of Georgia Ms. Nino Gvenetadze.

The parties have discussed the issues of judicial reform and the criminal justice system in Kazakhstan and Georgia.



Georgia's experience is notable due to the fact that the country in a short period of time has changed over to the European model of criminal justice and is currently using it effectively.



Mr. Zh.Assanov has told about the tasks of the prosecution authorities in the light of the new Law "On the Prosecutor's Office", as well as the measures to protect citizens' rights in the criminal process.



The foreign colleagues have been presented with the Center for Law Enforcement Services of the Prosecutor General's Office, which are aimed at the prompt resolution of complaints, raising citizens' confidence in law enforcement and state bodies, and removing administrative barriers.



The projects "Electronic criminal case", "Single register of the administrative proceeding" and "Analytical Center", which are being implemented as the part of the execution of instructions of the Head of State on the development of the digital technologies in the country, have also been demonstrated.

It is noted that the digitalization of the stages of criminal and administrative cases gives the opportunity to eliminate the facts of cases loss, falsification of materials, reducing paperwork, the timing of the investigation (review), strengthening the analysis and monitoring the investigation in online mode.



In its turn, algorithmization of processes, automation of analytics, the combination of internal and external data will allow the Analytical Center to issue criminogenic forecasts, analytical materials to inform the population and improve the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies by applying Data driven decisions.



At the end of the meeting, the Prosecutor General has thanked the Georgian side for the visit and has expressed his intention to further expand cooperation in the legal sphere.