  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Prosecutor General, Public Prosecutor of Serbia met in Belgrade

    22:11, 23 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Zhakip Assanov has met today with Public Prosecutor of Serbia Ms. Zagorka Dolovac in Belgrade.

    The parties stressed the relevance of deepening interaction in the issues related to general strategic objectives to ensure the international and regional security.

    Upon conclusion of the meeting. Zh. Assanov thanked Z. Dolovac for warm welcome and constructive dialogue and noted that the countries possess huge potential for legal cooperation in the nearest future, procuror.kz reported.

    Tags:
    Prosecutor General's Office Law and justice News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!