Kazakh Prosecutor General, UAE Attorney General discuss bilateral coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Kairat Kozhamzharov has met today with UAE Attorney General Dr Hamad Al Shamsi, Kazinform has learnt from the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

At the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation in criminal sphere, especially extradition of criminals, recovery of stolen assets and many other issues.



Additionally, Kozhamzharov and Al Shamsi touched upon the counteraction to terrorism and religious extremism and measures taken to prevent it.

UAE Attorney General Dr Hamad Al Shamsi praised the efforts of Kazakhstani colleagues in terms of strengthening legality, international cooperation and assured the Kazakh side the UAE is keen to develop bilateral relations.