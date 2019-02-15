​Kazakh publishers to join London Book Fair 2019

LONDON. KAZINFORM Kazakh publishing houses will participate in this year's London Book Fair, which is to take place on 12-14 March, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in the UK informs.

The London Book Fair (LBF) is a major book-publishing trade fair held annually. It is a global marketplace for rights negotiation and the sale and distribution of content across print, audio, TV, film and digital channels, having celebrated its 45-year anniversary in April 2016.

Staged annually, LBF sees more than 25,000 publishing professionals arrive in London to learn, network, and kick off their year of business.

This year, the National Bureau of Translations of Kazakhstan will present the concepts of two Anthologies of sixty Kazakh authors (30 poets and 30 prose writers) to be published by Cambridge University Press.

The National Bureau of Translations of Kazakhstan is assigned to implement this project and pleased to partner with the Cambridge University Press alongside leading publishing houses of China, Egypt, France, Russia and Spain in translating the Anthologies into six UN languages.

A seminar themed "Contemporary Kazakh Culture in the Global World" is also scheduled for 12 March at 5:15 pm at the Literary Translation Centre. Learn more here.

Visit Kazakhstan's stand (5D148) and immerse yourself in the world of Kazakh literature.

Register here: https://www.londonbookfair.co.uk/visitorentry

London Book Fair venue address:

Olympia London

Hammersmith Road

Kensington, London

W14 8UX