    Kazakh pupils sweep 90 medals at Int’l Zhautykov Olympiad

    20:11, 19 January 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The XVII International Zhautykov Olympiad in Mathematics, Physics and Computer Science was held online between January 8 and 13, 2021 at the republican physics and mathematics school of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    It brought together more than 1,000 school students representing 146 teams from around the world. Following the results of the Olympiad Kazakhstani pupils won 90 medals, including 13 gold, 37 silver and 40 bronze medals.


