Kazakh pupils to attend online test classes Apr 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Schools of Kazakhstan will hold tomorrow online test lessons,» Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov said.

On April 2 schools will hold teacher-parent meetings to focus on distance teaching process, digital literacy, parents’ and children’s readiness to attend online classes. On April 3 teachers will explain schoolchildren distance learning essentials.

The Minister added that to date 850 mln students study online the worldwide.