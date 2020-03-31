  • kz
    Kazakh pupils to attend online test classes Apr 1

    14:10, 31 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Schools of Kazakhstan will hold tomorrow online test lessons,» Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov said.

    On April 2 schools will hold teacher-parent meetings to focus on distance teaching process, digital literacy, parents’ and children’s readiness to attend online classes. On April 3 teachers will explain schoolchildren distance learning essentials.

    The Minister added that to date 850 mln students study online the worldwide.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education Coronavirus Education and Science
