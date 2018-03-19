Kazakh Putintseva 6 lines up in WTA Top 100

ASTANA KAZINFORM - The WTA weekly rating has been updated, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Simona Halep (Romania), Carolina Wozniacki (Denmark) and Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) remain in the top three.

Today's strongest among Kazakhstani tennis players Zarina Diyas has gone 3 lines down to the 56th position.

Yuliya Putintseva has bettered her rating by going 6 lines up and taking 75th place.

In doubles Yaroslava Shvedova has gone 9 lines down to the 88th position.





Photo courtesy of www.zimbio.com