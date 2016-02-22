Kazakh Putintseva advances at 2016 Qatar Total Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva breezed into the second round of the 2016 Qatar Total Open in Doha on Sunday night, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the first-round match world №56 Putintseva eliminated Slovak Anna Schmiedlova in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. Thus, the Kazakhstani took their head2head rivalry to 2-0.

Next Putintseva will face off with the winner of American Bethanie Mattek-Sands vs. Swiss Timea Bacsinszky first-round match.

The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $2.8 million.