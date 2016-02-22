  • kz
    Kazakh Putintseva advances at 2016 Qatar Total Open

    09:47, 22 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva breezed into the second round of the 2016 Qatar Total Open in Doha on Sunday night, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the first-round match world №56 Putintseva eliminated Slovak Anna Schmiedlova in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. Thus, the Kazakhstani took their head2head rivalry to 2-0.
    Next Putintseva will face off with the winner of American Bethanie Mattek-Sands vs. Swiss Timea Bacsinszky first-round match.
    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $2.8 million.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
