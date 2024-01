ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan is back in the Top 50 of the updated WTA rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Putintseva climbed 16 spots up in the rankings and landed the 45th line. Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas also moved two spots up to №92.



Romanian Simona Halep stays atop the WTA rankings followed by Danish Caroline Wozniacki and German Angelique Kerber.