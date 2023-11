ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva has climbed to the top 30 of the updated WTA rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Putintseva moved from №32 to №29.



Another representative of Kazakhstan in the rankings Yaroslava Shvedova also improved her standing rising to №48.



German Angelique Kerber remains at the top of the rankings. Coming in second is American Serena Williams. Karolina Pliskova is ranked 3rd.