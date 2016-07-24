  • kz
    Kazakh Putintseva crashes out of Citi Open in Washington

    11:29, 24 July 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva crashed out of the Citi Open in Washington with the prize fund of $250,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    6th-seeded Putintseva was eliminated in the semifinal of the tournament by Belgian Yanina Wickmayer.

    The Belgian tennis player seeded 7th at the tournament defeated Putintseva in straight sets 6-4, 6-2, taking their head-to-head rivalry to 2-0.

    Source: Sports.kz

