Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan was eliminated in the second round of the Wimbledon 2016 in London.

She was stunned by Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova seeded 21st at the tournament. Pavlyuchenkova needed 1h 35 minutes to defeat Yulia in straight sets 7-5, 6-1.

The Russian will face off with the winner of Timea Bacsinszky vs. Monica Niculescu second-round match.

