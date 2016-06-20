Kazakh Putintseva down in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani highest ranked tennis player Yulia Putintseva has lost two spots in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

She slid two spots down to №38.

Yaroslava Shvedova elbowed aside another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas and rose to №95. The 22-year-old Diyas is now ranked 99th in the world.

American Serena Williams tops the rankings. Coming in at №2 is Spanish-Venezuelan tennis player Garbine Muguruza. Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland is third.