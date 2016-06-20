  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Putintseva down in WTA rankings

    14:41, 20 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani highest ranked tennis player Yulia Putintseva has lost two spots in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    She slid two spots down to №38.

    Yaroslava Shvedova elbowed aside another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas and rose to №95. The 22-year-old Diyas is now ranked 99th in the world.

    American Serena Williams tops the rankings. Coming in at №2 is Spanish-Venezuelan tennis player Garbine Muguruza. Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland is third.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!