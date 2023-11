ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan strolled into the second round of the 2017 Roland Garros in Paris, France, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Putintseva seeded 27th at the tournament outclassed French Myrtille Georges in straight sets 6-3, 6-0.



In the second-round match the Kazakhstani will face Johanna Larsson from Sweden who defeated Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva in straight sets as well.