  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Putintseva eases into second round of Kremlin Cup

    21:24, 18 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan advanced to the second round of the 2016 VTB Kremlin Cup after her first-round opponent retired, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The match was stopped in the 38th minute after Putintseva won the first set. Her 27-year-old opponent from Ukraine Lesia Tsurenko decided to retire being 3-6 down.

    This was the second win for 21-year-old Putintseva over the Ukrainian.

    Next up for the Kazakhstani is another Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!