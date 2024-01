ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the Aegon Classic Birmingham after losing in the opening round, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Putintseva was stunned by 8th-seeded Czech Barbora Strycova in straight sets 3-6, 3-6.



The match lasted for 1 hour 22 minutes. By defeating Putintseva, the Czech tennis player took their head-to-head rivalry to 2-0.