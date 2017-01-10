  • kz
    Kazakh Putintseva out of Apia International

    17:21, 10 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva has crashed out of the 2017 Apia International in Sydney, Australia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the second-round match Putintseva was edged out by former world №1 Caroline Wozniacki seeded tenth at the tournament.

    The Danish routed Putintseva in straight sets 6-0, 7-5 taking their head-to-head rivalry to 1:1.

    Next up for Wozniacki is Czech Barbora Strycova.

