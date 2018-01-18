Kazakh Putintseva out of Australian Open 2018 singles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan was routed in the second round of the Australian Open 2018 in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Romanian Ana Bogdan edged world №54 Putintseva in a three-set match 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.



Bogdan will face American Madison Keys in the third round of the Grand Slam.



Putintseva was the last representative of Kazakhstan in Women's Singles event at the tournament.



Photo: prosports.kz