Kazakh Putintseva rises in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has released the updated rankings this week placing German Angelique Kerber at the top spot with 8,730 points, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Former leader American Serena Williams is ranked 2nd with 7,050 points. Coming in 3rd is Garbine Muguruza from Spain with 5,830 points.

Rounding out the top 5 are Agnieszka Radwanska from Poland and Simona Halep from Romania placed 4th and 5th respectively.

As for Kazakhstani players in the rankings, the 21-year-old Yulia Putintseva is ranked the highest. In the updated rankings she moved up from №38 to №36.

Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan remained at №41.

The 29-year-old Shvedova is ranked 10th in the women's doubles rankings with 4,365 points.

Indian Sania Mirza tops the WTA's doubles rankings with 9,730 points. Her double's partner Martina Hingis from Switzerland is 2nd. French tennis players Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia are ranked 3rd and 4th accordingly. Russian Elena Vesnina is 5th this week.



Founded in 1973, the WTA is the principal organizing body of women's professional tennis. It governs the WTA Tour which is the worldwide professional tennis tour for women.