Kazakh Putintseva, Shvedova down in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The second week of 2017 saw two Kazakhstani tennis players losing their spots in the updated WTA rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan slid one spot down to №34. Another tennis player representing Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova plummeted four spots down to №41.



German tennis player Angelique Kerber continues to dominate the WTA rankings in 2017. She is followed by Serena Williams from the U.S. and Agnieszka Radwanska from Poland ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.



It should be noted that Shvedova retained her 14th spot in the women's doubles rankings this week.