    Kazakh Putintseva slightly improves in WTA rankings

    17:46, 16 October 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has climbed one spot up in the updated WTA rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz. 

    The 22-year-old Putintseva who was once ranked 27th (February 2017) is 53rd in the world this week.

    Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas, on the contrary, slid one spot down to №63.

    Yaroslava Shvedova is ranked 291st this week.

    Nothing has changed in the top3 of the rankings: Romanian Simona Halep remains world №1 in tennis. She is followed by Garbine Muguruza of Spain and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic who are placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

