    Kazakh Putintseva, Slovak Rybarikova into Wimbledon doubles 2nd round

    14:07, 03 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan and Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia have reached the second round of the Wimbledon women's doubles in London.

    In the first-round match the Kazakh-Slovak duo was stronger than Maria Irigoyen from Argentina and Paula Kania from Poland 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

    The match lasted for 1 hour 56 minutes.

    Putintseva and Rybarikova will vie against the 8th seeded German Julia Goerges and Czech Karolina Pliskova.

    Source: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
