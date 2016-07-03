Kazakh Putintseva, Slovak Rybarikova into Wimbledon doubles 2nd round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan and Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia have reached the second round of the Wimbledon women's doubles in London.

In the first-round match the Kazakh-Slovak duo was stronger than Maria Irigoyen from Argentina and Paula Kania from Poland 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.



The match lasted for 1 hour 56 minutes.



Putintseva and Rybarikova will vie against the 8th seeded German Julia Goerges and Czech Karolina Pliskova.



Source: Sports.kz