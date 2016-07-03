Kazakh Putintseva, Slovak Rybarikova into Wimbledon doubles 2nd round
14:07, 03 July 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan and Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia have reached the second round of the Wimbledon women's doubles in London.
In the first-round match the Kazakh-Slovak duo was stronger than Maria Irigoyen from Argentina and Paula Kania from Poland 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
The match lasted for 1 hour 56 minutes.
Putintseva and Rybarikova will vie against the 8th seeded German Julia Goerges and Czech Karolina Pliskova.
Source: Sports.kz