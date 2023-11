ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva has reached the second round of the 2016 Wimbledon in London.

Putintseva routed Russian Marina Melnikova in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.



In the second-round match she will face the winner of Su-Wei Hsieh vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova match.



Recall that Putintseva was eliminated in the second round of the Grand Slam in London last year.



Source: Sports.kz.